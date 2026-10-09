Crystal River's resilience shines through after years of hurricane damage

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Crystal River is known for its natural beauty, from its springs and waterways to its world-famous manatees.

But for the small businesses and families who call this place home, the last few years have tested that charm in ways few could have imagined. Two hurricanes, Idalia and Helene, brought major flooding and millions of dollars in damage.

However, despite those storms, Crystal River is not just rebuilding; it’s rebuilding smarter.

There is a reason people fall in love with Crystal River. From the water to the wildlife to the small-town feel, it’s a place where a day on the river can turn into dinner downtown and where tourism is the backbone of the local economy.

“But we love the area, we love the water, we love taking our kids fishing, you know, riding ATVs, doing all kinds of stuff, so it's a great place to live,” said Ryan Hoffland.

That love for the community is something you hear again and again.

“And I love the name. I love saying I'm from Crystal River,” said Jim McDonough.

But beneath the laid-back lifestyle is a community that has had to work hard to protect it.

Hurricane Idalia flooded parts of Crystal River in 2023. Then in 2024, Hurricane Helene brought more major storm surge.

For businesses in the small waterfront city, the damage wasn’t just something to clean up; it meant starting over. A reality Morgan Sundberg knows first-hand.

“Hear the water coming up and over so you can see the patio. The water's up, and then you can just hear the water pouring up and over the flood panels,” said Morgan Sundberg.

Her family-owned restaurant, Kane’s Cattle Co., was hit by Idalia and then hit again by Helene.

“Everything was a loss both times. Everything in here is a loss, all of our equipment and a lot of the stuff that we had hoped by putting up would be salvaged. The force of Helene just flipped everything,” said Sundberg.

Each time, several feet of water rushed into the restaurant. Equipment had to be replaced, and walls and flooring had to come out.

“I mean, you're talking easily a couple hundred thousand when you're talking about equipment and pulling out the drywall, pulling out the boarding, complete demo,” said Sundberg.

After the second storm, Kane’s was closed for about six and a half months to rebuild. But this time the goal wasn’t simply to reopen; it was to make the restaurant better prepared for the next flood.

Several upgrades were made, including new flood panels with the hope of being able to recover faster when the water comes again.

“Water is something that should never be trusted. It should never take lightly,” said Sundberg.

That mindset is taking hold across Crystal River.

The city has been working on its own flood defenses, including upgrades to three existing pump stations and development of a citywide stormwater master plan.

But despite the storms, the signs of growth here are visible. And the message from city leaders and business owners is clear: the threat hasn’t disappeared; they are just better prepared.

“We're Crystal River strong and we're going to come back even stronger,” said Sundberg.



Share Your Story with Andrew



Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

Contact Andrew Kinsey First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.