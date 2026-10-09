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Crystal River's Scarecrow Festival postponed until Oct. 31

Scarecrow Fest
WFTS
Scarecrow Fest
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CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Crystal River's Scarecrow Festival has been postponed until Oct. 31 due to weather, according to the city's mayor.

The free family event put on by the City of Crystal River will feature food trucks, craft vendors, live music, beer and wine, games, costumes, and fall photo spots. More than 50 craft vendors have already signed up, and all downtown businesses plan to be open throughout the festival.

"That has been part of our community for over 35 years. So, this is something that everybody looks forward to. They know about, and it is huge!" said Madeline Scarborough, Crystal River Community Engagement Director.

Families can also enjoy a kids costume contest and a Jeep car show.

Scarecrow displays will be set up throughout downtown and light poles will be decorated for the occasion.

"Tony's Produce will be bringing out, as they do every year, a pumpkin display with over 400 pumpkins, and you can buy your pumpkins right there during the Scarecrow Festival to take them home, carve them with your families, and just really enjoy and get into the fall feeling," said Scarborough.

The Crystal River Nights Concert Series will continue immediately after the Scarecrow Festival in the Town Square.

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