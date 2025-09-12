Davenport collectibles shop brings childhood memories back to life

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Remix Games & Collectibles has been open for just over a year in Davenport.

When you step inside, you’ll find vintage action figures, Pokémon cards, McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, Polly Pockets and more.

Rafael Nieves is the owner and told Tampa Bay 28 the oldest thing he has in the store is a Star Wars Wonder Bread sign from 1977.

Tampa Bay 28 asked Nieves where he gets all the items for his shop.

“I trade a lot with friends that do trade shows. I shop online in the marketplace. I go to flea markets, you know, whatever I can get,” explained Nieves.

Owning this shop has been a passion and a dream of Nieves since he was a kid.

"Born and raised in Miami, and homesteading the government project. So basically, you know, a lot of things were limited for me to have. So, I just only dream. And coming out of the project to Kissimmee back in 1979, and then I ended up in Davenport in 2000,” said Nieves.

He continued, " So it's a passion of mine, you know, something to bring to the community, something different in Davenport. I love what I'm doing. I love to see people come in and find something unique in the shop. You know, whenever they come in and see their eyes brighten up, you know, so it makes me happy."

Nieves said he sees a lot of millennials coming into the store, so he tries to keep the supply tailored to their interest. However, he is noticing more Gen-Z are coming in and they are starting to ask if he sells the hottest item on the market right now, Labubu’s.