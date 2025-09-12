Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Historical Society preserves history and connects past to present

Davenport Historical Society preserves history and connects past to present
WFTS
Davenport Historical Society preserves history and connects past to present
Posted
and last updated

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The city of Davenport is rich with history, and the Davenport Historical Society is looking to preserve and pass that history on to future generations.

“We put together a historical committee back in the early '90s. And Peter Rust, who the building is named after, was the one who put together the committee for the historical section of Davenport. He felt it was very important to save history. Then from there, the Historical Society came about,” said Freida Priest, the president of the Davenport Historical Society.

The Davenport Historical Society is an interactive museum full of artifacts, including items from the old railroad depots, citrus industry days and an exhibit on the city’s medal of honor recipient. However, the museum also offers so much more.

“We also provide an area for people to come and either paint or have a book club, or origami class, or butterfly buddies. We have a lot of other different classes. Plus, we have an art gallery, where we have all the paintings and so forth from people who live here in Davenport in the surrounding area. And we also have a boutique, where we have a sewing group, and people donate those items,” said Priest.

Another unique program they offer is called “The Front Porch Memories Program.” Think of it as a video time capsule. They interview residents who have lived in the county for 50 years and are older than 75.

Davenport Historical Society preserves history and connects past to present

Joyce Hunter runs the program and told Tampa Bay 28 that the group gathers and tells stories so that future generations will have something to look back on.

"You've got a story. You are a part of history, but your story is important, and people can relate to their grandmas and their grandpas well, and grandma and grandpa are gone, you're not going to hear those stories, because after our kids don't even know those stories,” said Hunter.

Tampa Bay 28 asked Hunter about one of her favorite stories she has heard while running the program.

“He grew up in Davenport, and when he was, like, five years old, we had a big water tower over across from the railroad tracks, and he lived close to that water tower. He climbed on top of that water tower and was sitting on top of that water tower just watching the traffic go by. His mom comes out, and she's hollering his name and hollering his name, and he is not listening. So, she calls the police, and then he sees Chief Bessel going around looking for him. The cars are just going from street to street looking for him, and he's just sitting up there watching, until he finally decided to come down,” explained Joyce.

Joyce says it is important to talk to your parents and grandparents. Ask them questions about their childhood because you never know what history they may hold that can be passed along and preserved.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.