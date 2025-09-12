Davenport tourism thriving due to its close proximity to theme parks, beaches

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Davenport is a hub for tourism because it is so close to the major theme parks and some of the best beaches in the world.

Back in 1920, more than 20,000 people called Davenport home. Since then, Davenport has become a hot spot for vacation rentals.

Tampa Bay 28 was able to get a view and shoot video of Tropical Escape Vacation Homes in Davenport.

According to Visit Central Florida, more than 80% of Polk County’s vacation rental homes are located in Davenport.

“There has been some changes in the vacation rental home market with Airbnb and those types of things. But there's in and around 5000 homes within that area,” said Mark Jackson, Executive Director of Visit Central Florida and Visit Central Florida Sports.

He adds that this area is really growing and becoming a great place for people to live, work, and play.

"The growth in this community, in this area, is just phenomenal. And people are finding that out. They're moving here. First, they visit here, and then they go, I really like this place. I'm going to move here. So that's really the big story for us. It's just a hub,” said Jackson.

Jackson also said that it is not just the theme parks and beaches drawing people in. Sports and culinary experiences are also bringing in large tourism numbers.