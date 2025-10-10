Exploring Palmetto: One of Florida’s best-kept secrets

PALMETTO, Fla. — Palmetto is a small city in Manatee County offering a perfect blend of affordability, small-town charm, and incredible growth potential.

“There are a lot of big cities everywhere around us, but we are the central hub,” said Lloyd Smith, the lead pastor of Forward Community Church

Palmetto is nestled just 45 minutes from Tampa and even closer to Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Pete, and some of the area’s best beaches. It’s becoming an ideal destination for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.

“We like to see growth. We like to see people succeed,” said Christina Pugh, the owner of The Nail Nook Spa and Boutique.

Founded in the late 1800s, Palmetto is a waterfront city with deep agricultural roots. It was originally known for its citrus farming and vegetable production, with the Manatee River serving as a vital hub for fishing and trade. The city’s rich history is preserved over the years with nearly 300 historical structures still standing, like the Palmetto Riverside Bed and Breakfast built in the early 1900s.

“It’s very old and no one knows about it. It is filled with a lot of people that are friendly and value that small town charm,” said Ella Scarberry, the owner of Eleanor’s Coffee & Cakes.

In recent years, the city has seen an upward trend in residential and commercial development.

“We get excited when we see a new business coming to town,” said Pugh

While maintaining a strong sense of community, Palmetto offers fantastic bay views, local shopping, and endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

“But here it still feels like a home,” said Smith.

A community with a promising future and a strong sense of local pride is on track to be a secret no more.



Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He also enjoys sharing a cup of joy in the mornings, so reach out to Andrew with the things that make you proud to call Tampa Bay home.

