Feeding Tampa Bay offering Christmas Eve lunch for the community

TAMPA, Fla. — The need for food assistance grows significantly as we enter the holiday season.

Since the government shutdown last month, more families in our area need help, and that's where non-profits like Feeding Tampa Bay can help.

Feeding Tampa Bay is working to ensure families can enjoy holiday traditions despite economic challenges. CEO Thomas Mantz told Tampa Bay 28 the organization is building off the success of their Thanksgiving Day gathering and offering something similar for Christmas Eve.

Mantz said on Christmas Eve, the community can have a sit-down lunch at Feeding Tampa Bay. Then, Attendees will also be able to take home a meal for Christmas Day dinner as well.

"We often say everything good in life happens around a table, and we want to make sure as many people as possible can gather around a table,” said Mantz.

"The great thing about the holiday season, it's a time to celebrate and be with folks you love and engage in traditions that make you who you are," said Mantz.

If you are interested in attending the Christmas Eve event, you will need to register and can do so by clicking here.