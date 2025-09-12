Former Marine trades combat boots for flower arrangement, runs Davenport shop

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Elvis Reyes is the owner of Flower Power Florist, but what might surprise you is that he is a former Marine.

Flower Power Florist creates arrangements for weddings, anniversaries, and other occasions.

Elvis told Tampa Bay 28 that he took over the shop in 2023 when he was looking to acquire a business. So, we then asked him why the floral industry?

“The very first concept that I thought about flowers was, how can I incorporate it with veterans, especially being one myself. I was looking into veteran cemeteries, like is there something that maybe I could start doing with the cemetery? And so, I was doing a lot of research into the SBA, and, you know, from there, which I'm still to this day, trying to see, how can I eventually get into the veteran hospitals and the veteran cemetery to kind of give back somehow," said Elvis.

Elvis said giving back, especially to military causes, is important to him. They help out with the Tee It Up for the Troops golf event and other events in the community.

Elvis is not running the business alone. His wife does the marketing side of things, so it is truly a family-run business.