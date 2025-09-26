Gigglewaters serves award-winning food and shows classic films in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Gigglewaters is a restaurant, bar, and a one-screen classic movie theater situated along Main Street in Safety Harbor.

It’s been open for seven years, and the menu is based on craveable, indulgent, cheesy, and delicious food. Gigglewaters has won more than 80 culinary awards.

“Our burgers. Have won best burgers in Tampa Bay for a number of years. We use Wagyu beef, so it is so tender; we pile a lot of crazy stuff on them, just for, like, a ridiculous, indulgent experience. We also have amazing chicken sandwiches. We marinate all of our fried chicken 24 hours ahead of time. It is tender. It's juicy. We fry it to order. It is wonderful. We have great Mac and cheese. We have great bacon-wrapped deep-fried quarter-pound hot dogs piled with crazy things on them. We kind of turn everything up a notch,” said Rachel Fine Wilson, the CEO of Gigglewaters.

Some of the most popular burgers and chicken sandwiches include The Commissioner, which was featured on Man vs. Food, The Bleecker, which is the chicken sandwich, and The Mia Wallace Burger.

Gigglewaters also shows classic movies every Thursday through Sunday in their screening room. Tickets are just $5, and you can eat and drink while you watch the film.

“I feel like nothing is $5 anymore. So, you can come see a classic film. We have a lot of just things that people love. Like every Christmas, we show Die Hard, and every Thanksgiving we show Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. It's a nostalgic classic,” explained Rachel.

Right now, they are also offering a Cinema Supper Series. It takes place every six weeks, and tickets for the event sell out in minutes.

"We take a film, and we break down everything they've eaten and drank on screen, and we serve it to you live-time the second it happens, so you are literally tasting the experience. It's a ton of fun. The next one we have up is Adam's family. There are a ton of food cues in that. It is a wild experience,” said Rachel.

Gigglewaters is also offering Halloween fun the entire month of October. They will be showing scary movies like Halloween and The Exorcist, but also family favorites like Ghostbusters and Hocus Pocus. They will also have Ghost Hunts.

You can see a full list of upcoming movies being shown at Gigglewaters here.