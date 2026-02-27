LAKE WALES, Fla. — A major transformation is coming to Grove Manor. The long-awaited redevelopment of the aging public housing project will help connect downtown to the historic northwest neighborhood and bring new life to the area.

Grove Manor’s aging duplexes will soon come down. The units occupy several blocks between First Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“The units were old and outdated. So, we were discussing would it be better to rehabilitate or to raze the units and bring out a new site,” said Albert Kirkland, executive director of Lake Wales Housing Authority.

WATCH: Grove Manor redevelopment to bring new affordable housing to Lake Wales

The duplexes will be replaced by a modern, walkable community designed to better serve residents and revitalize the surrounding area. When fully completed, the redevelopment will include 210 affordable housing units — a mix of apartments and single-family homes.

Lake Wales Housing Authority

“Better housing conditions for the families here and expand housing opportunities for the entire community,” Kirkland said.

The $29 million project is being largely funded through an award of federal income tax credits. The redevelopment is a key goal of the city’s Lake Wales Connected Plan.

“Link the Northwest neighborhood to the historic downtown district through our integrated network of trails. So people will be able to bike, walk, use scooters and so forth,” said Eric Marshall, spokesperson for the City of Lake Wales.

The property sits just three blocks north of recently reconstructed Park Avenue, positioning it as a bridge between neighborhoods and downtown businesses.

Construction will happen in four phases. It is expected to begin in April, with families moving in 2027.



