Rebecca Petit heads up Tampa Bay 28 coverage in Polk County, joining the team in December 2020. She’s a native of Miami, Fla., and glad to be back in the Sunshine State.

Prior to joining Tampa Bay 28, Rebecca worked at FOX54 in Huntsville, Alabama, and CBS4 in El Paso, Texas. In 2019, Rebecca traveled to Haiti and reported on the country's weeklong international jazz festival. She interviewed Grammy award-winning musicians and produced two in-depth segments on how Haiti's flourishing jazz scene is building the country's tourism industry.

Rebecca earned a Master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She has a B.A. from Howard University, where she graduated with honors. Rebecca is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is very passionate about the mission of local television news—to tell the stories of local communities and to give a voice to the people who live in them.

When she's not out telling your stories, she can be found at the beach, hiking, exploring the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her family and Yorkie Chase.

If you have any story ideas, don't hesitate to email her at rebecca.petit@TampaBay28.com or connect on social media at @RebeccaPetitTV.

