Hillsborough County breaks ground on new fire station in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — By this time next year, a new fire station will be opening in Ruskin. Hillsborough County held a groundbreaking ceremony last month for Fire Station No.47.

It will be a two-bay station that will have a fire engine and an ambulance. There will also be five full-time firefighters per 24-hour shift.

Once it’s open, the station will help meet the public safety and emergency response needs of this growing area.

"Minutes matter in these types of situations. So, adding this station, this station is going to save additional lives. What that is going to do is get resources, medical, fire, resources there to people quicker, and have the ability to provide them with those resources on a much more timely basis,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Chris Boles.

"This new station will allow us to have quicker response times and serve our folks in the Ruskin and north Sun City area. So, we could not be more excited. Breaking ground on station 47 with 48,49, and 50 soon to come,” said Hillsborough County Fire Chief Jason Dougherty.

The station will also include a decontamination area with showers and a laundry room for firefighters returning from a fire. It will help eliminate carcinogens, which keep firefighters healthy from cancer-causing smoke and residue common in modern fires.