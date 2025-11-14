Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Historic Ruskin Drive-In needs support to continue its over 70-year tradition

Historic Ruskin Drive-In needs support to continue its over 70-year tradition
WFTS
Historic Ruskin Drive-In needs support to continue its over 70-year tradition
Posted

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Ruskin Drive-In Theater is one of the few remaining traditional drive-in movie theaters in the country.

The drive-in has been showing movies under the stars since 1952.

“The first movie was 'Singing in the Rain.' And it just happened, I don't know, but it happened that it rained the whole week. What a coincidence, right? So, people were out here singing in the rain,” said Karen Freiwald, co-owner of the Ruskin Drive-In.

Last year’s hurricanes nearly ended the drive-in's over 70-year run when the storms destroyed their screen. However, the community rallied to help the drive-in rebuild.

Now the owners told us they’re facing new challenges and that the business has struggled since June.

Historic Ruskin Drive-In needs support to continue its over 70-year tradition

“The first day of June, the business went like somebody cut it with a knife. Every month since June, we've had a total loss. We haven't made money any other months,” said Ted Freiwald, co-owner of the Ruskin Drive-In.

The drive-in offers double features for just $7.

From Nov. 14 to 20, they are showing The Wild Robot and Back to the Future 2. The first movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the Ruskin Drive-In here.

State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive

William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him: report

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.