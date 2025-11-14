Historic Ruskin Drive-In needs support to continue its over 70-year tradition

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Ruskin Drive-In Theater is one of the few remaining traditional drive-in movie theaters in the country.

The drive-in has been showing movies under the stars since 1952.

“The first movie was 'Singing in the Rain.' And it just happened, I don't know, but it happened that it rained the whole week. What a coincidence, right? So, people were out here singing in the rain,” said Karen Freiwald, co-owner of the Ruskin Drive-In.

Last year’s hurricanes nearly ended the drive-in's over 70-year run when the storms destroyed their screen. However, the community rallied to help the drive-in rebuild.

Now the owners told us they’re facing new challenges and that the business has struggled since June.

“The first day of June, the business went like somebody cut it with a knife. Every month since June, we've had a total loss. We haven't made money any other months,” said Ted Freiwald, co-owner of the Ruskin Drive-In.

The drive-in offers double features for just $7.

From Nov. 14 to 20, they are showing The Wild Robot and Back to the Future 2. The first movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

