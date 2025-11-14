Husband and wife are bringing their authentic Jamaican flavor to Ruskin

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RUSKIN, Fla. — Ancel Lewis and his wife, Kerry, own Authentic Island Jerk.

It started as a catering business, then became a food truck during COVID-19, focusing on authentic Jamaican cuisine made from scratch.

“Everything is done from scratch. It's not in bottles or jars or containers,” said Kerry Lewis.

“Customers come back because they feel like they're getting the same taste, the same texture of the food."

Ancel started cooking when he was just 16 and has perfected his craft.

"I used to help my mom cook and all this stuff. And when I started working as a dishwasher at age 16, I remember over there washing the dishes, my chef called me over and said, 'Hey, come over. You come learn cooking, because one day you're gonna need it,'" said Ancel Lewis.

Some of the dishes offered at Authentic Island Jerk include jerk chicken, curry chicken, and oxtail.

Both Kerry and Ancel still have family living in Jamaica who were impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Authentic Island Jerk will be hosting a Fish Fry on November 21. 15% of the proceeds from that event will go back to help those impacted by the storm in Jamaica.

