Kumquat Festival in Dade City postponed due to weather

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Kumquat Festival in Dade City has been postponed due to the weather this weekend.

Vicki Wiggins with the Greater East Pasco Chamber of Commerce was on Good Morning Tampa's community show in Dade City Friday morning, where she broke the news to Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley.

Wiggins said the fesitval was postponed due to windy and cold temperatures on Saturday.

The festival will be rescheduled in late February or early March, with a date to be announced later.

Dade City is the Kumquat capital.

The tiny fruit is part of this city's identity, and this weekend, you can find just about everything Kumquat in downtown.

Kumquat Festival to take over downtown Dade City this weekend

Greg Gude is the fourth generation of a family of Kumquat Growers. He grew up on them, but for many, they've never tried one. A common phrase he's heard his whole life.

"Oh my gosh, the 29 years of festival, if I had $1 for every one of them, because you used to say a nickel, but now it's a dollar. I had a dollar, well, I could afford to buy all the trees I needed," said Gude.

"That was the whole thing of kumquat was introducing Dade City to people, to get them to move to Pasco County and to bring people to Dade City at the time when it was done, to go to the antique shops and go to the little restaurants that we vote you know, it's a quaint little town. It's a county seat of Pasco County, and that was what the chamber wanted to bring people to town," said Gude.

The Kumquat Festival is Gude's favorite weekend of the year.

Not just for selling Kumquats (which they do) but for introducing people to the fruit and educating them on the history.

He said the festival helps keep Dade City's agricultural roots alive, one question and one fruit at a time.

"You eat the whole fruit," said Gude. "That's what people don't understand. You just eat the peel, and everything."

Fun fact: you've probably never seen kumquats in the traditional grocery store.

The Kumquat Growers do not produce enough today to supply them. But you can buy them online by clicking here.

The Kumquat Growers will hold an open house on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

Contact Deiah Riley First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.