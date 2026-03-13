Largo's best kept secret: Florida Botanical Gardens

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Botanical Gardens is tucked away in the heart of the city, and people often pass by without realizing what they're missing.

But those who stop and step inside quickly discover one of Tampa Bay's most beautiful hidden gems.

"It is the most gorgeous place that people don't know about," said Mia McCormick, executive director of the Florida Botanical Gardens.

Spread across more than 180 acres, the Florida Botanical Gardens is a peaceful escape filled with winding paths, colorful blooms, and lush Florida landscapes.

"The winding pathways are one of the things that people love, because you have a lot of shady areas, and they're covered in flowers and species of plants from all over the world. So every time you walk these gardens, you see something different," said McCormick.

When you visit, you can stroll through themed gardens, admire native plants, and even spot birds and butterflies along the way.

"We've seen monarchs. We see cloudless sulfurs, we see swallowtails, all different kinds of butterflies. In fact, I usually say there's a butterfly. Guarantee, if you show up, I promise you will see a butterfly," said McCormick.

Stress just seems to melt away in this natural oasis.

"We have to come to places like this where we can relax, de-stress and enjoy nature. The closer you are to nature, your stress levels go down, all of those hormones that keep you tied up from work, they just release. Places like this make healthier, stronger communities," said McCormick.

It's also hands down one of the most beautiful wedding venues in all of the Tampa Bay area and really a perfect spot for any kind of celebration or gathering.

"It's also a wonderful spot for birthday parties, family picnics, anything that you want to do, anytime that you want to get together with your family and really connect, maybe without the devices, and in a place where you get to experience nature and see beautiful scenery, this is the place to come. It's an easy trip from just about anywhere in the Tampa Bay area," said McCormick.

Best of all, it's free and once you discover it, it's easy to see why locals call it one of the area's true hidden gems.



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do.

