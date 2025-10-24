Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lumley's Farm creates educational experiences for kids
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Among the strawberry fields in Plant City, you will find a family farm that is creating a magical experience for children and families.

Lumley’s Farm started in 1948 and is a family-run business. Tori Lumley and her brother took over the family business after high school.

“We finally got out of high school and realized college was not for us. We took on the business, and as a family of four, it has grown tremendously,” said Lumley.

Lumley’s Farm offers a petting zoo, slides, playground areas, and educational opportunities about agriculture and farming. The farm is big on teaching kids about animals on the farm and how they contribute to farming.

"We get to teach the kids about like planting, farming, and stuff like that about the animals and about the safety of animals and how they actually change farming and, like, fertilizer and everything like that,” said Lumley.

The farm is in full Halloween mode, and they actually have a Halloween night event taking place on Oct. 25.

It will include trick-or-treating, s’mores, and a chance to see the farm transformed after dark. The event starts at 7 p.m. and costs $10 per person.

