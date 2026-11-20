NEW TAMPA, FL — A brand-new film festival is coming to the New Tampa and Wesley Chapel community, and organizers are inviting residents to help bring it to life.

The New Tampa Wesley Chapel Film Festival will hold its first-ever event February 19-20, 2027, at the AMC Highwoods 20 in New Tampa.

The inaugural festival will bring independent films, filmmaker Q&A sessions and industry panels right to the community.

Organizers say they want to give both established and up-and-coming filmmakers a stage to share their work.

Organizers describe the festival as a celebration of storytelling in the heart of Florida, built on the belief that every community deserves a stage for its stories.

They say the event aims to provide a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to share their craft with audiences who crave authentic, boundary-pushing cinema.

Deeply embedded in the neighborhoods of New Tampa and Wesley Chapel, the festival aims to bridge the gap between local culture and global storytelling.

Organizers say they believe film has the power to unite, inspire and transform communities.

As they launch the inaugural season, organizers say they are committed to cultivating a lasting cultural institution — one that grows with the community, nurtures young talent through grants and celebrates the enduring art of independent cinema.

Organizers are now asking the community for support to help build a lasting festival. They are accepting community contributions of $25, $50, $100 or any amount, and note that sharing information about the festival also helps.

You can learn more and support the festival at NTWCFF.com. Festival passes are sold separately.