NEW TAMPA, FL — TAMPA, Fla. — When every second counts, some New Tampa residents say they are waiting far longer than they should for emergency help.

The latest data shows fire stations serving the K-Bar Ranch area are averaging around ten minutes to respond to calls — a number that has residents and firefighters raising alarms as the community continues to grow.

A Road Years in the Making

At the center of the problem is access. A long-awaited road connection between K-Bar Ranch Parkway and Morris Bridge Road is designed to give drivers and first responders a faster route through the area.

But residents say the project has faced delay after delay — even as new homes continue to go up around them.

"Communities are being built. Families are being moved in before a road is being done,” said long-time resident Robert Rodriguez.

"I don't understand if it's permitting or labor issues, but it should have been done," he continued, “I'm an electrician, so I built half those houses back there, so I know kind of how fast they went up. Like within 2 years they probably built over 200 homes.”

Firefighters: One Road Is Not Enough

The president of the Tampa Firefighters Union says the new road connection should help — but warns it is not enough on its own.

The fast-growing area also needs another fire station, more firefighters, and more response units, the union president said.

What the City Says

City leaders say the road is expected to open by the end of November.

But former City Council Member Luis Viera posted on Facebook that it will probably be December.