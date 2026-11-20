NEW TAMPA, FL — New Tampa's recreation landscape is growing, with one major neighborhood park under construction, another recently opened after years of planning and an established community park offering everything from sports fields to a skate park.

The projects highlight investments in outdoor recreation as New Tampa continues to grow.

One of the biggest transformations is underway at K-Bar Ranch Park, where 56 acres of what was once mostly bare land are being turned into a neighborhood park.

Plans call for trails, sports fields and picnic areas, but one of the most visible changes is already taking root.

More than 10,000 trees have been planted at the site, including 3,500 oak trees added over the summer. The new trees will eventually provide shade and help transform the property as construction continues.

While work at K-Bar Ranch is just getting underway, Cross Creek Park is already welcoming visitors.

The 15-acre park recently opened after nearly a decade of planning, representing an $8.6 million investment in recreation for the community.

At the center of the project is a 16,000-square-foot recreation center featuring a gym, fitness room and classrooms.

The park also includes a renovated playground and outdoor basketball courts, adding another option for families looking for places to exercise, play or participate in community activities.

Elsewhere in New Tampa, the New Tampa Community Park and Center offers another collection of recreational amenities.

The 40-acre park was developed through an agreement between the City of Tampa and the School District of Hillsborough County. It includes four softball fields, five soccer fields, a concession stand and restrooms.

Skateboarders and in-line skaters also have a dedicated skate park at the property. The skate park is limited to skateboarders and in-line skaters.

Together, the three parks show different stages of New Tampa's recreational growth: an established sports complex, a newly opened neighborhood park and a 56-acre project beginning to take shape.

For residents, these investments mean more places to play sports, exercise, gather with neighbors or simply spend time outside as the community continues to develop.