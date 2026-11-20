NEW TAMPA, FL — NEW TAMPA — One of the fastest-growing parts of the Tampa area, New Tampa has seen hundreds of new homes appear in recent years — and the families moving in say they are not hard to understand why.

Nestled along the border of Hillsborough and Pasco counties, New Tampa serves as a bridge between two communities — giving residents access to nature, parks and a diverse neighborhood that continues to attract new faces and new flavors.

"It's beautiful. It's green. It's fresh air," said resident Jennifer Bin Madhi. "We love all the different things that you could do here, the parks."

A Melting Pot of Culture and Cuisine

One of New Tampa's defining characteristics is its diversity. The area is home to a wide range of restaurants, offering residents the chance to experience flavors from across the world without leaving their neighborhood.

That cultural richness extends beyond the dinner table. Resident Ramon Luna loves it. He says the beauty of the area is how the community has become a shared space where people from different backgrounds come together.

"A lot of people from different cultures, different traditions, and we're sharing all a common place," he said.

A Community on the Rise

Long-time residents say the transformation of New Tampa has been remarkable to watch.

"I've just seen the whole area grow. I love it," said Bin Madhi. “I have a family here. My children love the school. I love the school. I’m an active PTA member for Clark, an A-rated school.”

That growth shows no signs of slowing. New Tampa continues to attract families and businesses looking for a community that offers both the energy of a growing city and the feel of a close-knit neighborhood.