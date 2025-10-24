Parkesdale Market creates lasting memories for families spanning multiple generations

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Parkesdale Market is family-owned and has been around for generations.

During strawberry season, they serve their world-famous strawberry shortcake and strawberry shakes. Then their menu shifts for the rest of the year to more summer-focused items. This includes fresh fruit juice, popsicles, Dole Whip, and more milkshakes.

This year Parkesdale introduced a new flavor a milkshake, corn, and the community really loves it.

“So, the corn milkshake, it's pretty funny, because we started that as a joke in May, because of Cinco de Mayo. So obviously we don't have alcohol. And I was like, let's make a corn milkshake, because, you know, corn elote and all those Mexican flavors. And so, it's become something that now people think it's only available in the fall, but technically, we always have it since May,” said Xiomara Meeks, one of the owners of Parkesdale Market.

“I get comments all the time that are like, 'I just go there for the corn milkshake.' And people are like, 'What do you mean? You make a corn milkshake? Like, what's it made of?' And I'm like, it's corn. Like, it's real corn and ice cream. That's it,” said Meeks.

Parkesdale also offers guest fresh produce, jams, plants, and more.

Meeks told Tampa Bay 28 that being a family destination in the community is something special to her.

“I get to hear from families and like on social media, people will say, ‘Oh, I used to go to Parkesdale with my grandparents when I was little, and now I bring my children.’ So that warms my heart so much to have a community space where people feel welcome and they're able to spend time with their families and just carry on that tradition of coming to a place,” said Meeks.

Parkesdale Market will host its Gather and Grow Fest on Nov. 15. It is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is free and will have vendors, crafts, plants, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.