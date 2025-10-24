Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plant City Blue Collar Burger plans downtown restaurant, supports local community

Over a year ago Corey Rapp shut down his restaurant in California, pulled his food trailer across the country and found an opportunity to serve the hardworking people of Plant City.
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Over a year ago, Corey Rapp shut down his restaurant in California, pulled his food trailer across the country and found an opportunity to serve the hardworking people of Plant City.

That is how Blue Collar Burger was born!

Rapp said he is committed to keeping everything local. He gets grass-fed beef from Providence Cattle Company, makes all sauces and pickles in-house, and picks up fresh produce from Plant City farmers' markets each week.

"We're just doing everything we can as local as possible to keep the community, you know, involved and become a pillar in the community,” said Rapp.

His food truck specialized in Oklahoma onion-style burgers.

“Oklahoma onion style patties, which we take thin sliced onions, season our beef, smash the thin sliced onions into the top of the patty, so when we flip the patty, it caramelizes and steams the underside of the beef. Makes a really amazing flavor that's unique to our establishment and just creates a great flavor that we're really proud of,” said Rapp.

Blue Collar Burger also has specialty burgers on its menu that change about every two weeks to a month.

Rapp also told Tampa Bay 28 that he is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Plant City in the New Year. It is set to be right next to Propagation Whiskey Bar.

