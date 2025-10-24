PLANT CITY, Fla. — For over 25 years, Dinosaur World has been bringing the Jurassic Park movies to life.

The theme park is located just off Interstate 4 in Plant City. But it is more than just a theme park, it is an outdoor museum.

WATCH Plant City's Dinosaur World combines education with Jurassic Park thrills

Plant City's Dinosaur World combines education with Jurassic Park thrills

“I don't know what it is, I think it's really like the difficulty to spell a dinosaur's name kind of is a teaching point for a lot of kids, and then to come and actually see them. It's just like it feels, you know, so surreal. But you get to see the Jurassic Park movies, and then you kind of get to come and live it,” said Dallas Cotton, a spokesperson for Dinosaur World.

Families can not only learn about dinosaurs they can also play with dinosaurs, take part in a fossil dig, and more.

"We have the Doom exhibit, and that's like our core educational exhibit right now. It features one-of-a-kind research molds from John Hankla, a renowned paleontologist, and it actually features set dressings from Jurassic Park, or Jurassic World, rather, the second movie. So, he actually let us have his collection that was featured in the movies," said Cotton.

Dinosaur World is currently having its Halloween event, Jurassic Haunt: Mammoth Mayhem. It is an after-hours event being held on weekends until Nov. 1. You can learn more about it by clicking here.