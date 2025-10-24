Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plant City's Keel Farms started as a blueberry nursery, now a thriving winery

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Keel Farms started as a blueberry nursery in 1980. The,n in the early 2000s, the original owner wanted to start making wine, and that’s when Keel and Curley Winery was born.

“In 2018, his son, Clay, took over and expand, expanded our property into the tasting room and what it is today,” said Katie Bock, the brand manager.

The winery offers nine core wine flavors, including peach, strawberry and sangria. But one of their most popular and original flavors is blueberry.

They also offer wine tastings and tours.

"So during the week, we have tours from 12 to three, wine tastings from four to eight, and then on the weekends, we have them every hour,” said Bock.

“Then in the wine tour, or winery tour, they go behind the scenes and see how our wine is made, how our cider is made, how it's bottled,” said Block.

The farm also hosts community events like line dancing and monthly sip and shop markets.

