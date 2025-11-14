Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

'Restored my faith in humanity': Fish House was Ruskin's lifeline during last year’s hurricanes

'Restored my faith in humanity': Fish House, Ruskin's lifeline during hurricanes
WFTS
'Restored my faith in humanity': Fish House, Ruskin's lifeline during hurricanes
Posted

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Fish House is a patio-style restaurant that serves all types of seafood. However, after Hurricane Helene last September, it served as a place of hope for many in the Ruskin community.

Owner Julie Cockerham was forced to temporarily shut down her business after the storm due to flooding. But that did not stop her from giving back, she turned her restaurant into a distribution site to help others impacted.

"The biggest blessing was not only serving the public but getting together with all the other local businesses. It wasn't a competition. Everybody had something to offer to help, and we all came together to serve our community,” said Cockerham.

Tampa Bay 28 caught up with Cockerham last week to ask her about the whole experience since reopening in January and what it has meant to see the community come together.

“Honestly, it restored my faith in humanity in a time of division, whether it be politics, race, religion, whatever it may be, you know, it didn't matter who you are or what your socioeconomic status was. Everybody needed water, everybody needed food. Some people didn't have any clothing, and we were just all one, one human race. That's all,” said Cockerham.

She is always looking for new ways to help the community. Cockerham continues to support animal rescues and new businesses, making The Fish House a true community hub.

State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive

William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him: report

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.