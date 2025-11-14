'Restored my faith in humanity': Fish House was Ruskin's lifeline during last year’s hurricanes

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Fish House is a patio-style restaurant that serves all types of seafood. However, after Hurricane Helene last September, it served as a place of hope for many in the Ruskin community.

Owner Julie Cockerham was forced to temporarily shut down her business after the storm due to flooding. But that did not stop her from giving back, she turned her restaurant into a distribution site to help others impacted.

"The biggest blessing was not only serving the public but getting together with all the other local businesses. It wasn't a competition. Everybody had something to offer to help, and we all came together to serve our community,” said Cockerham.

Tampa Bay 28 caught up with Cockerham last week to ask her about the whole experience since reopening in January and what it has meant to see the community come together.

“Honestly, it restored my faith in humanity in a time of division, whether it be politics, race, religion, whatever it may be, you know, it didn't matter who you are or what your socioeconomic status was. Everybody needed water, everybody needed food. Some people didn't have any clothing, and we were just all one, one human race. That's all,” said Cockerham.

She is always looking for new ways to help the community. Cockerham continues to support animal rescues and new businesses, making The Fish House a true community hub.