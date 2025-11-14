Ruskin Principal named Hillsborough County Principal of the Year

RUSKIN, Fla. — Deanna Fisher was just awarded Hillsborough County Principal of the Year.

Ms. Fisher has worked at Shields Middle School for four years. During her time, she has transformed the county’s largest middle school by creating multiple sites and block scheduling to help both students and staff.

Ms. Fishes said this honor means a lot to her.

"This is the community I currently live in, and it is the community I grew up in. What I do is personal. And that is what being a principal is being personal. It's being personal, it’s really just knowing that what you do is so important to so many people and taking that seriously,” said Ms. Fisher.

Under her leadership, ELA and math proficiency scores have also improved each year.