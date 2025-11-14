Ruskin Seafood Company hooks customers with fresh catches

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Ruskin Seafood Company has been open for almost three years.

It offers customers both fresh seafood and cooked options. Most of their fish comes locally from the Gulf, while some items are flown in.

“So, like the red grouper, red snapper, all that stuff comes locally. Then we do get some stuff flown in, like the cod and salmon,” said Chandler Marrero.

The Ruskin Seafood Company is also serving up comedy by posting videos on Facebook.

Marrero told Tampa Bay 28 the market means a lot to the community because Ruskin didn’t have anything like it before.

"Ruskin doesn't really have, like, a market or anything around here, so currently, the only ones in the area that's been great for the community, got a lot of positive feedback,” said Marrero.

The business recently opened the Ruskin Seafood Shack around the corner from the main store. They serve everything from fish and chips, crab cakes and grouper sandwiches.