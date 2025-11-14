Ruskin's hidden gem: Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum showcases prehistoric animals

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum takes visitors back millions of years.

It is located inside Campa Bayou Preserve and was started after a fossil discovery in 1984 at the Leisey Shell Pit near Cockroach Bay Preserve.

“It got started in about 1999 because after the dig that happened in 84. Friends of Frank thought and he was so excited about the fossil find and about sharing it with kids, that he felt like it would be nice to create a corporation or create the museum so that he could continue having kids come and dig and learn about fossils,” said Patty Moore, Museum President.

At the museum, visitors can see a wide variety of fossils from saber cats, short-faced bears, elephants, sloths, and more.

Moore said the connection between past and present is what makes the experience special.

"You're holding an animal, a fossil, you. It was part of an animal that was alive millions of years ago, or at least 1000s of years ago, and it's visiting you now. You can't go back to that time, but it came to you. So, I think just the amazing history and the fact that it was found here in Ruskin,” said Moore.

Admission to the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum is free. It’s open Saturdays from 9 until 2.

You can learn more about it by clicking here.