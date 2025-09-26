Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Safety Harbor Comic Fest celebrates the art of comics

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor Comic Fest is taking place on Sept. 27.

It is your “Old school” comic book convention and organizers say their goal is to focus on the comic books and the medium itself for the event.

You can expect more than 30 vendors with both new and old comics. Plus, there will be artists and comic professionals.

Chris Sells is the owner of Yancy Street Comics South and one of the organizers of the event. He told Tampa Bay 28 the comic world is very visual.

“You actually are putting a lot of the story in your head, like you see a picture, you see the next frame, you see the next panel, and then you're filling in the details. So it's different, I always tell people, most people find a comic book that they love, and that becomes the starting off point. The next thing you know, they're like, coming in there every week, buying stuff,” said Sells.

The Safety Harbor Comic Fest is on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Safety Harbor Community Center. It is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s $5 to get in, but kids under 12 get in for free with an adult. Organizers do recommend you bring cash.

You can find out more information about the event here.

