Safety Harbor's Folly Farm offers unique outdoor fun for all ages

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Safety Harbor is full of parks, trails, and outdoor activities that the whole family will enjoy. But just a mile from downtown, you’ll find Folly Farm Nature Preserve.

Folly Farm was donated to the city of Safety Harbor 10 years ago by George Weiss in memory of his late wife.

On the 10 acres of land, you will find a butterfly garden, playground, farm animals, and the recently opened Environmental Education Center. As you take a walk, you might also stumble upon a 17-foot wooden gnome.

But the best way to explore Folly Farm Nature Preserve is to walk the trail.

"We have countless murals, paintings, sculptures, and things throughout the park,” said Robert Moser, the Public Works Superintendent for the City of Safety Harbor.

"We have a quarter-mile walking trail throughout the woods, through wetland settings, and there's also native gardens along that trail,” said Moser.

Folly Farm has several upcoming events, including Fright Nights the weekend before Halloween. That’s when families can experience fall-themed activities and a haunted trail