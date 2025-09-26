Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Safety Harbor's Folly Farm offers unique outdoor fun for all ages

Safety Harbor's Folly Farm offers unique outdoor fun for all ages
WFTS
Safety Harbor's Folly Farm offers unique outdoor fun for all ages
Posted

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Safety Harbor is full of parks, trails, and outdoor activities that the whole family will enjoy. But just a mile from downtown, you’ll find Folly Farm Nature Preserve.

Folly Farm was donated to the city of Safety Harbor 10 years ago by George Weiss in memory of his late wife.

On the 10 acres of land, you will find a butterfly garden, playground, farm animals, and the recently opened Environmental Education Center. As you take a walk, you might also stumble upon a 17-foot wooden gnome.

But the best way to explore Folly Farm Nature Preserve is to walk the trail.

"We have countless murals, paintings, sculptures, and things throughout the park,” said Robert Moser, the Public Works Superintendent for the City of Safety Harbor.

"We have a quarter-mile walking trail throughout the woods, through wetland settings, and there's also native gardens along that trail,” said Moser.

Folly Farm has several upcoming events, including Fright Nights the weekend before Halloween. That’s when families can experience fall-themed activities and a haunted trail

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.