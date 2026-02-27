Smokin' DJ's BBQ goes from food truck to downtown Lake Wales brick and mortar

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Someone told me about the smell of a local BBQ restaurant that hits you before you even open the door. Slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork dripping in sauce and ribs kissed by fire and time.

Smoking DJ's BBQ has become a lunchtime institution, but it didn't start with brick and mortar.

It started on wheels. What began as a family-run food truck serving up barbecue around the area has grown into a permanent spot on North 1st street where regulars keep the staff busy.

The menu is packed with low and slow smoking, homemade sides and portions that don't leave you hungry.

It's a must-try stop that definitely delivers an authentic taste of small-town Florida.