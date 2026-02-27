Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Smokin' DJ's BBQ goes from food truck to downtown Lake Wales brick and mortar

Smokin' DJ's BBQ
WFTS
Smokin' DJ's BBQ
Posted

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Someone told me about the smell of a local BBQ restaurant that hits you before you even open the door. Slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork dripping in sauce and ribs kissed by fire and time.

Smoking DJ's BBQ has become a lunchtime institution, but it didn't start with brick and mortar.

It started on wheels. What began as a family-run food truck serving up barbecue around the area has grown into a permanent spot on North 1st street where regulars keep the staff busy.

The menu is packed with low and slow smoking, homemade sides and portions that don't leave you hungry.

It's a must-try stop that definitely delivers an authentic taste of small-town Florida.


Share Your Story with Andrew

Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He also enjoys sharing a cup of joy in the mornings, so reach out to Andrew with the things that make you proud to call Tampa Bay home.
Contact Andrew Kinsey

.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.