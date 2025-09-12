Sunshine Foundation Dream Village helps make dreams come true for sick kids

DAVENPORT, Fla. — For 49 years, the Sunshine Foundation has worked to answer the dreams of children who live with lifelong chronic illnesses and conditions.

The charity was started by a Philadelphia Police Officer, but their dream village is located in Davenport.

It provides a place for families to stay after a child is granted their “magical dream.” That is when a child and their family get a week-long vacation to the Central Florida theme parks, like Disney and Universal.

“We can see anywhere from 200 to 300 families because we do work on a national level. So, we do work with children from all over the U.S., but we have many local ones right here in our own backyard. Many children that live here, probably here in Central Florida, that dream of being able to go to Central Florida theme parks, and we are able to provide that dream as well,” said Wanda Curtis, The Dream Village Director for The Sunshine Foundation.

Wanda adds that making those dreams a reality is truly rewarding.

"It’s just seeing the transformation that they are able to do everything and anything that any child is able to do and giving that parent the opportunity and the ability to provide their child with something that many of us as parents are able to do for our children," said Curtis.

The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village is handicap accessible and has nine cottages that are each uniquely themed.

There is a Lego cottage, a space cottage, a pirate cottage, and more. There is also a pool, playground, and mini golf course on the property.

You can learn more about The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village here.