NEW TAMPA, FL — Tampa has completed repaving about two miles of New Tampa Boulevard, finishing a long-awaited road project that stretches from Meadow Pointe Drive to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

City leaders say they grade roads across Tampa and prioritize the worst-rated stretches first. New Tampa Boulevard topped that list.

The roughly $1 million project was paid for using Local Option Gas Tax revenue — money collected at the gas pump and set aside for road improvements.

For at least one New Tampa resident, the finished road is about more than just smoother pavement, "Because everything we have here is behind walls and gates. There are HOAs that take care of all the infrastructure, and so we ask very little of the city, but what we do ask for is roads, mobility, public safety."

City leaders say the New Tampa Boulevard project is just the beginning. Tampa plans to repave 80 miles of roads by the end of the year.