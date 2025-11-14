The Beach House in Ruskin offers unique treasures from different artists

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Beach House is a thriving artist marketplace.

It features works by glass artists, pottery makers, jewelry designers, stone artists, and two clothing boutiques.

“There are 34 different artists and vendors in here, and they just, they're still coming in the door every day. I didn't have to look for anybody,” said Lori Rowell, the owner.

Many of the items in The Beach House have nautical or Florida themes.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke with one of the featured clothing designers and owners about what this shop means to them.

"I wanted to do it, and the opportunity just came up. And I feel like we didn't have anything in this area for people anywhere, for anybody to shop, and everybody that comes in here always tells us how glad they are that we're here, and we're trying to support the local artist,” said Rowell.

"My favorite part about being in this shop is that there's other over 30 talented artists in this shop as well,” said Sandy Holly, a clothing designer.

The Beach House is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.