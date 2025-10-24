The Plant City History and Photo Archives preserves the past through photos.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City History and Photo Archives just celebrated its 25th anniversary. It preserves the community's past, mostly through photos.

Along the shelves, you'll find binders filled with collections from events like the strawberry festival, old school yearbooks and a whole lot more.

But the archive's newest acquisition is truly remarkable.

"We had a couple come in, and they were cleaning out their grandmother's, um, attic and they found a chest," said Libby Hopkins, the director of Plant City History and Photo Archives.

"And when they opened the chest, they found publicity photos of the Titanic before it sailed. Brought them to us and they said, 'We don't want them. Do you want them?' We were like, yes, definitely. We'll take them," said Hopkins

The Titanic photos and others were on display and they are free to look at.

Plant City Photo Archives is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.