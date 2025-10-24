Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'The reputation that my granddad built': Johnson Barbeque continues Plant City family tradition

'The reputation that my granddad built': Johnson Barbeque continues family tradition
'The reputation that my granddad built': Johnson Barbeque continues family tradition
PLANT CITY, Fla. — In Plant City, three generations of the Johnson family have been serving up barbecue for seven decades. 

Johnson Barbeque started as a gas station selling sandwiches in 1954 and has since become a local institution.

The restaurant serves everything from brisket to ribs and smoked wings. Their smoked rib eyes are so popular that they usually sell out.

“We do smoked rib eyes on Friday and Saturday night. Those are very popular items. You gotta get here about 4:30, we're usually out by 8:30. So, yeah, that's, that's a very popular item,” said Owen Johnson, owner of Johnson barbeque.

Johnsons said he is grateful that the business started with his grandfather, then was passed on to his dad, and now to him and his son.

“I consider it a real privilege to be able to take care of this many guests, this many people that you know, recognize the reputation that my granddad built that my dad had,” said Johnson.

“My son is involved in the business now. That’s the most exciting thing. I'm excited that he's involved with it, and excited to see what he's going to do with it in the future," said Johnson.

The family also operates Fred’s Market, which serves southern buffet-style food.

