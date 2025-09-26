Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Third Friday brings togethers the community and businesses in Safety Harbor

WFTS
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Once a month, residents and businesses come together for Third Fridays in Safety Harbor.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., several blocks of Main Street are filled with people coming together to have a great time.

The event highlights local restaurants, bars and shops in Safety Harbor. There are also vendors and entertainment.

Main Street is a "Wet Zone," so alcohol can be bought from businesses, and you can take it to go as you stroll along Main Street.

The next Third Friday will be held on Oct. 17.

