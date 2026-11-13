What makes Brandon special? Local businesses, community pride and holiday traditions

BRANDON, FL — From shopping and dining to locally owned businesses and community traditions, there’s plenty drawing people to Brandon.

As part of Tampa Bay 28’s Community Tour, Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley spoke with Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron about what makes the community a special place to live, work and play.

Aaron said Brandon’s mix of shopping, restaurants and small businesses helps make the area stand out.

“I think it’s the shopping, the dining, the small gems just like this,” Aaron said during the interview from Moreno Bakery.

Brandon is home to major shopping destinations such as the Brandon Exchange, along with a growing mix of specialty stores and locally owned businesses.

But Aaron said Brandon’s appeal goes beyond its businesses.

She said there is a strong sense of community among local business owners and Chamber members, with people making an effort to support one another.

That community pride is especially visible around the holidays.

The Brandon Parade of Lights is scheduled for Dec. 12, beginning near Lakewood Drive and Oakfield Drive. Aaron said the event transforms the area into Brandon’s own version of a downtown holiday celebration.

“We don’t have a downtown, but we make it our own,” Aaron said.

The parade is one example of the traditions bringing neighbors, families and businesses together across Brandon.

