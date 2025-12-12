Where to see holiday lights and enjoy holiday events across Tampa Bay

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAMPA, Fla. — It's the most magical time of year, and there are plenty of places around the Tampa Bay area to get you in the Christmas spirit. Check out the sites below.

Hillsborough County

  • ZooTampa’s Christmas in the Wild
    • WHEN: Select nights in December
    • TIME: After 4 p.m.
    • COST: Included with Zoo admission ticket
    • More information here
  • Busch Gardens Christmas Town
    • WHEN: Nov. 14 to Jan. 5
    • TIME: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • COST: Included with theme park admission
    • MORE EVENT DETAILS: Two new shows this year: Serengeti Light Show and Holiday Skies Spectacular
    • More information here
  • Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park
    • WHEN: Nov. 21 to Jan. 4
    • TIME: 4 p.m.
    • COST: Ice skating is $17
    • MORE EVENT DETAILS: 10th year for the free family-friendly event
    • More information here
  • Christmas Lane at the Strawberry Festival
    • WHEN: Nov. 28 to Dec. 24
    • TIME: 6 p.m.
    • COST: Tickets are $12 for 13 and older; $10 for ages 4-12; 3& under are free
    • More information here
  • Hillsborough County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
  • Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk
    • WHEN: Dec. 20
    • TIME: 6: 15 p.m.
    • COST: Free viewing along Riverwalk
    • MORE EVENT DETAILS: Tampa 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is a Grand Marshal
    • More information here
  • Chanukah in the City at City Hall Plaza

Pinellas County

  • Largo Central Park
    • WHEN: Nov. 27 to Jan. 4
    • TIME: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly
    • COST: Free to view lights, but rides and food are extra cost
    • More information here
  • Florida Botanical Gardens
    • WHEN: Nov. 28 to Jan. 3
    • WHERE: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • COST: Event is run by a nonprofit and funded by donations
    • More information here
  • Indian Trails Neighborhood in Palm Harbor
    • WHEN: Until Dec. 31.
    • COST: Free to drive or walk through
    • MORE EVENT DETAILS
      • See Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips’ annual holiday display
      • Phillips Family hot chocolate fundraiser night will be Dec. 13
  • Treasure Island Boat Parade
    • WHEN: Dec. 20
    • TIME: 5:45 p.m.
    • COST: FREE
    • More information here
    • MORE EVENT DETAILS: Starts by Publix in Paradise Island, then travels under the causeway bridge to Isle of Palms, Isle of Capri and ends at Johns Pass
  • Put The Pier

Pasco County

 

Polk County

  • Legoland Holidays
  • Jingle and Mingle at the History Center December 2025
  • Holiday Market in Downtown Lakeland

