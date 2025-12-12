Where to see holiday lights and enjoy holiday events across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It's the most magical time of year, and there are plenty of places around the Tampa Bay area to get you in the Christmas spirit. Check out the sites below.
Hillsborough County
- ZooTampa’s Christmas in the Wild
- WHEN: Select nights in December
- TIME: After 4 p.m.
- COST: Included with Zoo admission ticket
- More information here
- Busch Gardens Christmas Town
- WHEN: Nov. 14 to Jan. 5
- TIME: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- COST: Included with theme park admission
- MORE EVENT DETAILS: Two new shows this year: Serengeti Light Show and Holiday Skies Spectacular
- More information here
- Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park
- WHEN: Nov. 21 to Jan. 4
- TIME: 4 p.m.
- COST: Ice skating is $17
- MORE EVENT DETAILS: 10th year for the free family-friendly event
- More information here
- Christmas Lane at the Strawberry Festival
- WHEN: Nov. 28 to Dec. 24
- TIME: 6 p.m.
- COST: Tickets are $12 for 13 and older; $10 for ages 4-12; 3& under are free
- More information here
- Hillsborough County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- WHEN: Nov. 27 to Dec. 8
- TIME: 6 p.m.
- COST: Pay per carload
- More information here
- Holiday Lighted Boat Parade at the Tampa Riverwalk
- WHEN: Dec. 20
- TIME: 6: 15 p.m.
- COST: Free viewing along Riverwalk
- MORE EVENT DETAILS: Tampa 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is a Grand Marshal
- More information here
- Chanukah in the City at City Hall Plaza
- WHEN: Dec. 14
- TIME: 5:30 p.m.
- COST: FREE
- More information here
Pinellas County
- Largo Central Park
- WHEN: Nov. 27 to Jan. 4
- TIME: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly
- COST: Free to view lights, but rides and food are extra cost
- More information here
- Florida Botanical Gardens
- WHEN: Nov. 28 to Jan. 3
- WHERE: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- COST: Event is run by a nonprofit and funded by donations
- More information here
- Indian Trails Neighborhood in Palm Harbor
- WHEN: Until Dec. 31.
- COST: Free to drive or walk through
- MORE EVENT DETAILS
- See Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips’ annual holiday display
- Phillips Family hot chocolate fundraiser night will be Dec. 13
- Treasure Island Boat Parade
- WHEN: Dec. 20
- TIME: 5:45 p.m.
- COST: FREE
- More information here
- MORE EVENT DETAILS: Starts by Publix in Paradise Island, then travels under the causeway bridge to Isle of Palms, Isle of Capri and ends at Johns Pass
- Put The Pier
- WHEN: Dec. 12-14
- TIME: 11 a.m.
- COST: $13
- More information here
Pasco County
- Snowcat Ridge
- WHEN: Open select days through March 1
- TIME: 2 p.m.
- COST: Ticket prices vary depending on day and time
- More information here
- Holiday Street Parade
- WHEN: Dec. 13
- TIME: 6 p.m.
- COST: Free
- More information here
- Downtown Dade City Christmas Stroll
- WHEN: Dec. 13
- TIME: 7 p.m.
- COST: FREE
- More information here
Polk County
- Legoland Holidays
- Select dates through Dec. 31
- Included with tickets and annual passes
- More information here
- Jingle and Mingle at the History Center December 2025
- WHEN: Dec. 13, 2025
- TIME: 11 a.m.
- COST: FREE
- More information here
- Holiday Market in Downtown Lakeland
- WHEN: Dec. 13
- TIME: 5 p.m.
- COST: Free to attend
- More information here
"It made all the hard days worth it"
In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.