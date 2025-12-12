Where to watch holiday movies across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — It is the time of year when families gather, drink hot chocolate, and watch holiday movies. There are a few places showing screenings of holiday films across the region to enjoy with your family this December.

The Tampa Theatre is hosting a holiday classic movie series.

You can catch “Elf” at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, “It’s a Wonderful Life” from Dec. 19 to the 23, showtimes vary and “Love Actually” on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.

If holiday classics aren’t for you, The Tampa Theatre is also screening three films that take place on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as part of its late-night Friday rewind series.

The first showing is "Die Hard" on Dec. 12. The following Friday, Dec. 19, you can catch “Gremlins,” and on Dec. 26, it will be “The Green Knight.” All of these films start at 10:15 p.m.

Tampa Theatre is also showing the 1988 version of “Scrooged” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Over in Pinellas County, St. Pete Parks and Rec is hosting holiday movies in the park, and you still have two more chances to enjoy them with your family.

“The Santa Clause” will be shown at Pinellas Pioneer Settlement on Dec.13. Then, at Huggins-Stengel Field in Crescent Lake Park on Dec. 20, the movie “A Miser Brothers’ Christmas” will be shown.

Both movies start at 7 p.m. However, there are plenty of activities like food trucks, crafts, and lawn games that start at 6:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the showings at the Tampa Theatre by clicking here.