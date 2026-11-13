Why Brandon's hometown feel keeps this growing community connected

BRANDON, FL — About 10 miles east of downtown Tampa, Brandon offers residents a mix of suburban living and access to the jobs, sports and entertainment of the Tampa Bay area.

Over the years, new neighborhoods and businesses have reshaped the community. But ask people who spend their days here what makes Brandon special, and many point to something that has stayed the same: its hometown feel.

For residents, convenience is another big part of the appeal.

“I like that everything is pretty much centrally located,” Brandon resident Duane Hunt said.

Local businesses become part of the routine

State Road 60 serves as one of Brandon's primary commercial corridors, lined with restaurants, stores and businesses.

But beyond the convenience of having so much nearby, some residents say it's the relationships they build at local businesses that create a sense of community.

One Moreno Bakery customer said visiting the Brandon business has become part of her family's regular routine while her son attends a nearby skate camp.

“My son goes to a skate camp right next door, and we come every morning,” she said. “He gets his chicken tenders. I get my Cuban sandwich, and it's like a routine.”

What stands out to her is what happens after customers return again and again.

“They know me already, and they're super sweet,” she said. “I love it.”

A destination beyond Brandon

Brandon's retail scene also draws people from outside the community.

The Brandon Exchange is among the area's major shopping destinations, helping make the community a hub for people from across Tampa Bay.

That mix of larger destinations and smaller community businesses gives residents plenty of options close to home while also bringing visitors into Brandon.

Growth without losing the community

Brandon's landscape has changed dramatically as new homes, businesses and developments have arrived.

Yet the community's identity remains rooted in the people who live and work there.

It's reflected in the customers who become regulars at neighborhood businesses, families building routines together and neighbors who continue to support the places around them.

Brandon may sit just outside Tampa, but for the people who call it home, the community has an identity all its own.