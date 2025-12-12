Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Winter Village returns to Curtis Hixon Park for 10th year

Winter Village returns to Curtis Hixon Park for 10th year
WFTS
Winter Village returns to Curtis Hixon Park for 10th year
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — You can celebrate the holiday season in downtown Tampa at Winter Village.

Every year, the waterfront park is transformed into a scene out of a holiday movie. There are Christmas lights, music, and activities like an ice-skating rink that the whole family will enjoy. Plus, you can support several local businesses that set up in the holiday market as well.

"Winter Village really started as a small business incubator, and it's something that we want to continue to keep focusing on every single year," Said Ivy Lupco, from the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "So this year is no different. What is a holiday market without local vendors?”

If you are looking to go ice skating with Winter Village, officials said to make sure you purchase your tickets in advance. For ticket information, click here.

Winter Village is open until Jan. 4, 2026.

"It made all the hard days worth it"

In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.

Woman with stage four breast cancer now cancer-free after cell vaccine therapy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.