Winter Village returns to Curtis Hixon Park for 10th year

TAMPA, Fla. — You can celebrate the holiday season in downtown Tampa at Winter Village.

Every year, the waterfront park is transformed into a scene out of a holiday movie. There are Christmas lights, music, and activities like an ice-skating rink that the whole family will enjoy. Plus, you can support several local businesses that set up in the holiday market as well.

"Winter Village really started as a small business incubator, and it's something that we want to continue to keep focusing on every single year," Said Ivy Lupco, from the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "So this year is no different. What is a holiday market without local vendors?”

If you are looking to go ice skating with Winter Village, officials said to make sure you purchase your tickets in advance. For ticket information, click here.

Winter Village is open until Jan. 4, 2026.