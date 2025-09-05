Big Ray's Fish Camp in Tampa gets some serious love from the prestigious Michelin Guide

Big Ray's Fish Camp in Tampa's Ballast Point neighborhood has a very cool new nickname.

"We are the shack with the plaque!" said Chef Raymond "Nick" Cruz, the owner of Big Ray's (6116 Interbay Blvd, Tampa).

The shack's new plaque is from the prestigious Michelin Guide, one of the most revered culinary tastemakers in the world.

The Michelin Guide hands out stars and awards to the finest and fanciest of restaurants on the globe.

They also give out "recommendations" for lesser-known but still all-world restaurants.

You know, like Big Ray's Fish Camp, a local favorite serving grouper sandwiches and lobster corndogs for 11 years.

You can read the Michelin Guide's recommendation for Big Ray's here.

"I was floored," said Chef Nick. "We had no idea it was coming. It's one of the coolest things to ever happen at the restaurant.

Big Ray's, which also has a sister restaurant on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa, is a laid-back joint with crab traps on the ceiling and snapshots of local fans on the walls.

But as the Michelin Guide decreed, the fresh seafood is tough to beat (try the blackened shrimp for a meal you won't soon forget).

