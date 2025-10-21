Bucs WR Mike Evans returns to lineup, leaves game against Lions with concussion and shoulder injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury and didn't last a half against the Detroit Lions.

The six-time Pro Bowler was hurt late in the second quarter Monday night when he attempted to make a catch. He was ruled out with a concussion and shoulder injury.

After the team's medical staff evaluated Evans on the field, he slowly walked to the sideline. A cart took him to the locker room.

The Bucs did have rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka active after he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Detroit's lines were bolstered by the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill and offensive tackle Taylor Decker after both were listed as questionable with injuries. McNeill was returning to play for the first time since tearing a knee ligament in Week 15 last season. Decker missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

The Lions previously ruled out defensive backs Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox due to injuries, a setback for a secondary without suspended safety Brian Branch against the Bucs. The NFL suspended Branch for one game after he threw a punch and started a postgame melee following last week’s loss at Kansas City.