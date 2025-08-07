Green Turtle Brewery & Public House in St. Pete is newest stop on 'Gulp Coast Craft Beer Trail'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Todd Bearden spent a lot of his life lighting up movies, TV sets and theaters in the showbiz industry.

So when he opened the Green Turtle Brewery & Public House in downtown St. Pete (534 Central Ave), he knew darn well the place would have atmosphere.

St. Pete's Green Turtle Brewery & Public House joins 'Gulp Coast Craft Beer Trail'

The brewing vats in back are bathed in red light. The date night two-tops up front are cast in a green glow. The vibe is an English pub with a twist.

"We really tried to create a warm, welcoming environment where people could come and hang out, make new friends, see old friends, watch a game, and have a proper pint," said Todd, who also serves cask ale, which is unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated, and served slightly warmer than regular beer.

To celebrate the grand opening, Todd joined the "Gulp Coast Craft Beer Trail," a group of more than 40 local bars and breweries gathered by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

You can download a free "Gulp Coast" passport that comes with dozens of deals and discounts.

