Kpop Nabi in Citrus Park celebrates passionate community that loves South Korean music

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Yasmin Serrano was in boarding school when she first heard BTS, the most famous K-pop band in the world.

"Their music is personal and super super happy, but honest, too," says the now-22-year-old.

Just a few years later — the years when she became a passionate fan of South Korean pop music — Yasmin is now the owner of Kpop Nabi, a warm, comfy store and hangout in Citrus Park for K-pop fans just like her.

Tired of driving long distances for K-pop music and merchandise — and K-pop card-trading events — Yasmin and her family opened the shop "as a way to build community."

Bands like BTS and BlackPink are huge international stars, building fanbases with sincerity and smarts, supportive worlds that uplift and excite followers.

But there are dozens of other K-pop phenoms, all of whom get shelf space at Kpop Nabi.

