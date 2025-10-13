Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

'Spooky Science' at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa

Halloween-themed event runs through October and is included with admission
There's some "Spooky Science" going at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa. Halloween-themed event runs through October and is included with admission.
'Spooky Science' at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa
use for web.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Boys and ghouls can create their own monsters, paint watercolor pumpkins, learn about hair-raising electricity and play in a foggy river at the Glazer Children's Museum this month.

"Spooky Science" is a museum-wide Halloween celebration featuring "mad scientists" guiding you through interactive activities, shows, storytelling and more.

"Spooky Science" is included with museum admission and runs through the month of October.

For more on the Glazer Children's Museum, go here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.

Hurricane Milton 1 Year: Forest Hills

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.