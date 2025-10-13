'Spooky Science' at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Boys and ghouls can create their own monsters, paint watercolor pumpkins, learn about hair-raising electricity and play in a foggy river at the Glazer Children's Museum this month.

"Spooky Science" is a museum-wide Halloween celebration featuring "mad scientists" guiding you through interactive activities, shows, storytelling and more.

"Spooky Science" is included with museum admission and runs through the month of October.

For more on the Glazer Children's Museum, go here.

