GULFPORT, Fla. — Barbara Banno loves Gulfport, loves Tampa Bay and loves the tourists who visit her charming Stella's empire every time they're back in town.

"I try to find exactly what this community is looking for so I can give back to them," she says.

Watch story from Sean Daly

Stella's in Gulfport expands on Beach Boulevard to much more than brunch

On bustling Beach Boulevard, Stella's brunch spot — her OG business (try the fried green tomatoes) — is the heart of Gulfport.

But she wanted to add more to the town, so she expanded along the block, recently opening Stella's Divine Wine & Gourmet, a cozy hub of fine cheeses, smoked salmon and a lot of wine.

She also unveiled Stella's Sundries, a fun classic tchotchke shop that celebrates the namesake nun — beloved Aunt Stella — and the neighborhood.

"It's overwhelming that I have built such a great business where people come here to feel the experience that I wanted to give," says Barbara. "They're really feeling my experience of love and home."

For more of Sean's Daly Discoveries, follow him on Instagram @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.