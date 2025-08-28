The Cinnabus rolls through Tampa Bay serving up sinfully delicious homemade cinnamon buns

TAMPA, Fla. — During the week, Rafael and Ashley Leon work for Hillsborough County Schools.

She's a teacher. He's a student nutrition manager.

But on weekends, holidays, and all other especially delicious occasions, the Lutz couple fires up the Cinnabus, a joyously rolling tribute to the life-affirming joys of cinnamon rolls.

"All homemade, scratch kitchen," says Rafael, behind the wheel of this tricked-out school bus today. "We get our vanilla from another country, and that's kind of our secret ingredient."

From the Bourbon Pecal Caramel roll to the Vanilla Glaze to the cream-cheese-frosted OG, the Cinnabus serves up seriously sinful treats: all fresh, all meant to be devoured as soon as possible.

The Cinnabus crew even created the World's Hottest Cinnamon Roll for the upcoming "I Like It Hot Festival" in Largo on Sep 13 and 14.

To find out when the Cinnabus will be close to your neighborhood, go here.



